UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson

Driver that caused accident likely was impaired, according to investigators
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed two people in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way in Tucson early Sunday, July 17.

Marcus Anthony Rodriguez, 29, was booked into the Pima County jail on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of criminal damage, aggravated driving under the influence and one count of wrong way driving. Before his arrest, Rodriguez had been in the hospital with a spinal injury.

Arizona DPS said a Porsche SUV was driving the wrong way on the transition ramp from I-10 to I-19 when it collided with a car.

Two people in the car, 19-year-old old Ilsi Nayeli Leon and 20-year-old Yahaira Portela, were killed. Both were from Tucson.

A GoFundMe drive for Leon is available HERE while the drive for Portela is HERE.

The driver of the SUV suffered a spinal injury and is suspected of being impaired, according to DPS.

