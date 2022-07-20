UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed two people in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way in Tucson early Sunday, July 17.

Marcus Anthony Rodriguez, 29, was booked into the Pima County jail on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of criminal damage, aggravated driving under the influence and one count of wrong way driving. Before his arrest, Rodriguez had been in the hospital with a spinal injury.

Arizona DPS said a Porsche SUV was driving the wrong way on the transition ramp from I-10 to I-19 when it collided with a car.

Two people in the car, 19-year-old old Ilsi Nayeli Leon and 20-year-old Yahaira Portela, were killed. Both were from Tucson.

The driver of the SUV suffered a spinal injury and is suspected of being impaired, according to DPS.

