Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Ak-Chin power lifter is empowering others in the tribal community

Nikolai White was nominated by powerlifting teammate Fred Salas for AZ Family's Something Good...
Nikolai White was nominated by powerlifting teammate Fred Salas for AZ Family's Something Good segment.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local powerlifter who is part of the Ak-Chin community is empowering others, especially those in his tribal community.

Nikolai White was nominated for our segment by fellow champion powerlifter Fred Salas. Salas said White has encouraged a lot of young men in the Ak-Chin community to branch out and try new things like rodeos and weightlifting competitions to give them a sense of self-purpose. “We are all proud of Nick and his team,” Salas wrote. “They’re other state champs here in the community, but he’s our first world champ, and I feel he deserves the recognition for being an inspiration to other young men throughout the Ak-Chin community.” White began entering rodeos at 16 and has competed in the world’s oldest rodeo in Prescott and other events in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

TRENDING: Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Salas and White’s powerlifting team built a gym behind White’s home. Salas said that White and the rest of the team entered their very first competition of 2022 and became world champions--each in their own weight division. White has set records in the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters as well.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run
Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson were both booked on several counts of child abuse.
Parents charged after 3 kids found living without food, running water

Latest News

Barbara Waters
Silver Alert issued for missing Yuma woman
UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found safe
Ostrich ranch sustains damage from monsoon storm
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch hit by weekend storms, owners working to keep animals safe with no power
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch was hit by weekend storms and the owners are working to keep...
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch hit by weekend storms, owners working to keep animals safe with no power
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Tucson preteen goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers