Cochise County recovering after storm leaves hundreds with no power

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are working to get power back on for more than 300 homes in Cochise County.

Powerful monsoon storms knocked down lines near Douglas late Tuesday, July 20.

Crews said more than 70 poles need to be replaced.

One downed powerline literally kept a family from entering their home. They had no power and no place to go.

German Sanchez’s family is one of 330 who are without power.

“We have a well so we can’t even pump water. I have a couple Cases of water but that won’t last long,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez and his wife have five kids. They were up all night due to the storm, watching the rain, then the hail, then strong winds.

“You can’t see anything. The cars parked outside the house, you couldn’t even see them. So much wind, it felt like Hurricane Katrina,” he said.

Arizona Public Safety said those strong wind speeds knocked down power lines like one, leaving families without power.

“My wife and I talked about our options for tonight but we can’t leave unless this gets cleared because we can’t leave. There’s no other way out,” Sanchez said.

But, Sanchez is trying to stay positive.

“Some family bonding,” he said.

APS said crews are working around the clock but with the extensive damage, power won’t be restored until Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.