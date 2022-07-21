Advertise
Convicted murderer from Pima County killed in prison

Eric Dewayne Hill died following a fight at a state prison in Florence on Tuesday, July 19....
Eric Dewayne Hill died following a fight at a state prison in Florence on Tuesday, July 19. Hill was serving life in prison for killing his girlfriend Angela Gayden in Pima County in 2008.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a prison inmate sentenced out of Pima County was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, July 19.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, inmate Eric Dewayne Hill, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell at Eyman Prison in Florence.

Authorities said he had injuries that suggested he’d been involved in a physical altercation before he died.

Eric Hill was convicted of the 2008 murder of his girlfriend, Angela Gayden. Her body was found in the desert near Interstate 10 and Wilmot. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2010.

