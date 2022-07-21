Convicted murderer from Pima County killed in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a prison inmate sentenced out of Pima County was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, July 19.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, inmate Eric Dewayne Hill, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell at Eyman Prison in Florence.

Authorities said he had injuries that suggested he’d been involved in a physical altercation before he died.

Eric Hill was convicted of the 2008 murder of his girlfriend, Angela Gayden . Her body was found in the desert near Interstate 10 and Wilmot. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2010.

