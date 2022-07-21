FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot through the week with storms increasing this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hot temperatures continue through the workweek, with highs running 4° to 8° warmer than Tucson’s average of 100°. An excessive heat warning goes into place Friday from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Stay cool and hydrated!

An uptick in moisture looks to move in beginning this weekend, allowing temperatures to drop back down near normal and storm chances to rise. Any storm that develops could pack a punch with gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and blowing dust.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 108°.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with a high near 102°.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with a high near 96°.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with a high near 92°.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with a high of 92°.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with a high of 95°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.