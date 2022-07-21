Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals agree to massive 5-year contract extension

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday morning that the team has agreed to terms with quarterback Kyler Murray on a contract extension through the 2028 season. While specifics haven’t been released by the team, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $230.5 million with $160 million in guarantees. That would make Murray one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

A few key highlights from Murray’s NFL career are as follows:

Chosen #1 overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft

Earned NFL Rookie of the Year in 2019 as two-time team captain

Named to Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons

First quarterback in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons, joining Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson

Completed 1,057-of-1,581 pass attempts for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns on 314 carries

First player in NFL history with more than 70 passing touchdowns and more than 20 rushing touchdowns in his first three season

66.86% completion percentage as the best in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons

1,057 completions are second-most in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons

Completed more than 70% of his pass attempts in seven games in 2021

Only player in NFL history with more than 3,500 passing yards and more than 400 yards rushing in each of his first three seasons

Only Murray and Cam Newton are the only NFL players in history with more than 11,000 passing yards and more than 1,500 rushing yards in their first three seasons

The fourth-youngest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards

Nominated NFC “Offensive Player of the Week” five times, tying Kurt Warner for most in franchise history

Owns franchise career record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback

Established single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards by a quarterback in 2020

Set an NFL record in 2020 for the most games with a passing and rushing touchdown in a single season

First player in NFL history with both passing and rushing touchdowns in five consecutive games

Murray became the 6th different quarterback in NFL history with more than 3,500 passing yards and more than 500 rushing yards in a season

- 2019 Rookie of the Year

- 2x Pro Bowl

- First player with 70+ passing TDs and 20+ rushing TDs

in his first three seasons

