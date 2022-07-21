Man fatally shot on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a convenience store late Wednesday, July 20.

Officers say they were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the Circle K at 4875 South Park Avenue, where they found 25-year-old Francisco Javier Espriu unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds outside.

Officers tried to treat him at the scene, but he ultimately died there.

Detectives believe Espriu had gotten into an argument with several people, which turned physical, before the shooting. As of Thursday, no suspects had been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

