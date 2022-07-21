Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man fatally shot on Tucson’s south side

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a convenience store late Wednesday, July 20.

Officers say they were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the Circle K at 4875 South Park Avenue, where they found 25-year-old Francisco Javier Espriu unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds outside.

Officers tried to treat him at the scene, but he ultimately died there.

Detectives believe Espriu had gotten into an argument with several people, which turned physical, before the shooting. As of Thursday, no suspects had been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates a suspicious death west of Tucson on Bopp...
Pima County deputies investigating suspicious death in Tucson Estates

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Arizona’s Family and the AIA have begun a three-year partnership to expand the promotion of...
Arizona’s Family to broadcast select high school championship games
The Oro Valley Police Department said Milian Borjas-Borjas hit a pedestrian at Tangerine Road...
Police arrest woman after hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Oro Valley