Pima County deputies investigating suspicious death in Tucson Estates

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a suspicious death west of Tucson.

The investigation is happening in Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road.

Bopp Road is closed in both directions at Rena Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Details are limited.

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as details become available.

