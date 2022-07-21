Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police arrest woman after hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Oro Valley

The Oro Valley Police Department said Milian Borjas-Borjas hit a pedestrian at Tangerine Road...
The Oro Valley Police Department said Milian Borjas-Borjas hit a pedestrian at Tangerine Road and North Innovation Parkway early Thursday, July 21. The OVPD said Borjas-Borjas fled the scene and was later arrested.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one man seriously injured early Thursday, July 21.

According to Oro Valley police, Milian Borjas-Borjas was booked into Pima County Jail and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The crash happened at Tangerine Road and North Innovation Parkway at about 1:41 a.m.

The man who was struck was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates a suspicious death west of Tucson on Bopp...
Pima County deputies investigating suspicious death in Tucson Estates

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Arizona’s Family and the AIA have begun a three-year partnership to expand the promotion of...
Arizona’s Family to broadcast select high school championship games
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
Roadrunners will have 36 regular-season home games in the 2022-2023 season.
Roadrunners release 2022-2023 regular season schedule