Police arrest woman after hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Oro Valley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one man seriously injured early Thursday, July 21.
According to Oro Valley police, Milian Borjas-Borjas was booked into Pima County Jail and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
The crash happened at Tangerine Road and North Innovation Parkway at about 1:41 a.m.
The man who was struck was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
