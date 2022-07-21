Police arrest woman after hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one man seriously injured early Thursday, July 21.

According to Oro Valley police, Milian Borjas-Borjas was booked into Pima County Jail and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The crash happened at Tangerine Road and North Innovation Parkway at about 1:41 a.m.

The man who was struck was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

