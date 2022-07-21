Advertise
Pregnant Phoenix nurse hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

A pregnant nurse was killed in a head-on crash while her way to work and her husband in Phoenix wants people to remember her selflessness.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mazi Mowzoon is grieving after losing his best friend and partner. On July 10, his wife Karen Garcia-Rodriguez was traveling along Highway 93 and heading to Kingman for work. Detectives say she was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver. She and the baby died at the hospital.

“I will always remember her selflessness and her strength and her willingness to support anyone who needed it,” said Mowzoon.

Garcia-Rodriguez leaves behind two young kids. Mowzoon said he finds healing in sharing his wife’s legacy. She was a DREAMer who came to the United States from Mexico as a kid and pursued a career in nursing. Later, she started advocating for other undocumented immigrants like her. “I just want people to know that her mission was to help people who think that they can’t make it,” said Mowzoon.

Back in 2020, Arizona’s Family interviewed Garcia-Rodriguez about fighting for DACA protections while working as a nurse on the frontlines. “Given any opportunity, I will always risk my life to help others,” Garcia-Rodriguez said at the time.

While Mowzoon misses the love of his life, he said the outpouring of support from the community and the impact his wife leaves behind brings him peace. “That truly fills me with joy and seeing people from across the globe from different professions, sending messages, it is truly amazing,” said Mowzoon.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. If you would like to donate, click/tap here.

The Department of Public Safety said it is sending criminal charges for the driver to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

