Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Retired Phoenix police sergeant explains how officers approach sensitive calls

Phoenix police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left a man armed with a knife...
Phoenix police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left a man armed with a knife dead.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re getting more insight into a deadly police shooting Tuesday. Phoenix police reportedly shot and killed a man with a knife at a group home after a taser didn’t stop him. Officers say he was experiencing a mental health crisis and refused to follow their commands.

These are the kinds of calls former Phoenix Police Sgt. Darren Burch says he has seen many times. “Having spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement, I can’t count how many times I’ve gone through that kind of scenario,” he said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix officer shoots, kills suicidal man with a knife, police say

Burch says officers are trained to deal with suicidal individuals, but depending on the department, they can also rely on trained medical personnel. Even then, Burch says it doesn’t always help. “When they have a lethal weapon, a gun, a knife, it changes the complete complexity of the situation where all the training in the world can’t help you if the situation goes to critical, which happens in the flash of a second,” he said.

In Tuesday’s case, police say the man pulled out a knife and started going toward the officers, and that’s when one officer opened fire. Burch says dealing with people in a crisis can be unpredictable. “Usually, when we get this call, they’re at the 11th hour in their life in terms of wanting to kill themselves; they’re committed sadly to that extent, so it’s a really daunting task,” he said.

TRENDING: 4 detained after officers use a grappler to stop a stolen SUV in Mesa

The facility where the shooting happened is called Angel Heart Behavioral Health. We knocked on the door Wednesday to find out how the suspect could have gotten a knife, but no one answered.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run
Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson were both booked on several counts of child abuse.
Parents charged after 3 kids found living without food, running water

Latest News

The contraception bill explicitly allows the use of contraceptives and gives the medical...
House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Positive COVID test upends Biden’s police plan announcement
File Photo: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to...
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals agree to massive 5-year contract extension
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case