Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Roadrunners release 2022-2023 regular season schedule

A search will begin immediately for a new Roadrunners head coach.
Roadrunners will have 36 regular-season home games in the 2022-2023 season.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday, July 21, announced their regular season schedule for the 2022-2023 season which will begin on Oct. 14 in Henderson, Nevada.

The Roadrunners’ home opening weekend will be Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. against Bakersfield at the Tucson Arena.

Print the schedule

The Roadrunners will face two new division opponents this season with the addition of Calgary (Calgary Flames) and Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken.) They will play 72 games, up from 68 in 2021-2022, and will host 36 regular-season home games, up from 34 in 2021-2022.

The Roadrunners are the AHL affiliate of the Phoenix Coyotes.

REGULAR SEASON

*All Times Tucson local

OCTOBER

14 at Henderson (7 p.m.)

15 at Henderson (3 p.m.)

22 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)

23 vs. BAKERSFIELD (4 p.m.)

28 at San Jose (7 p.m.)

29 at San Jose (6 p.m.)

NOVEMBER

2 at Calgary (6 p.m.)

4 at Calgary (12 p.m.)

11 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (7 p.m.)

12 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (7 p.m.)

15 vs. HENDERSON (6:30 p.m.)

16 vs. HENDERSON (6:30 p.m.)

19 vs. SAN JOSE (7 p.m.)

20 vs. SAN JOSE (4 p.m.)

23 at San Diego (8 p.m.)

26 at Ontario (7 p.m.)

27 at Ontario (4 p.m.)

DECEMBER

3 at San Jose (7 p.m.)

4 at San Jose (4 p.m.)

9 vs. ONTARIO (7 p.m.)

10 vs. ONTARIO (7 p.m.)

13 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (6:30 p.m.)

14 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (6:30 p.m.)

17 at San Diego (8 p.m.)

18 at Coachella Valley (7 p.m.)

20 at Coachella Valley (8 p.m.)

22 vs. SAN DIEGO (6:30 p.m.)

23 vs. SAN DIEGO (7 p.m.)

30 at Texas (6 p.m.)

31 at Texas (6 p.m.)

JANUARY

6 vs. COLORADO (7 p.m.)

7 vs. COLORADO (7 p.m.)

10 vs. MILWAUKEE (6:30 p.m.)

11 vs. MILWAUKEE (6:30 p.m.)

14 at Bakersfield (8 p.m.)

16 at Coachella Valley (4 p.m.)

18 at Henderson (8 p.m.)

20 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)

21 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)

24 vs. CHICAGO (6:30 p.m.)

25 vs. CHICAGO (6:30 p.m.)

28 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)

29 vs. BAKERSFIELD (4 p.m.)

31 at Bakersfield (8 p.m.)

FEBRUARY

3 at Ontario (8 p.m.)

4 at Ontario (7 p.m.)

10 at Abbotsford (8 p.m.)

11 at Abbotsford (8 p.m.)

14 at San Diego (8 p.m.)

15 at Coachella Valley (8 p.m.)

18 vs. HENDERSON (7 p.m.)

19 vs. HENDERSON (4 p.m.)

25 at Chicago (6 p.m.)

26 at Chicago (2 p.m.)

MARCH

3 vs. SAN DIEGO (7 p.m.)

4 vs. SAN DIEGO (7 p.m.)

10 at Milwaukee (6 p.m.)

11 at Milwaukee (5 p.m.)

17 vs. CALGARY (7 p.m.)

18 vs. CALGARY (7 p.m.)

21 vs. ONTARIO (6:30 p.m.)

22 vs. ONTARIO (6:30 p.m.)

25 at Colorado (6:05 p.m.)

26 at Colorado (2:05 p.m.)

29 at San Diego (7 p.m.)

31 at Bakersfield (7 p.m.)

APRIL

1 at Bakersfield (7 p.m.)

5 at Henderson (7 p.m.)

7 vs. TEXAS (7 p.m.)

8 vs. TEXAS (7 p.m.)

14 vs. SAN JOSE (7 p.m.)

15 vs. SAN JOSE (7 p.m.)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run
Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson were both booked on several counts of child abuse.
Parents charged after 3 kids found living without food, running water

Latest News

File Photo: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to...
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals agree to massive 5-year contract extension
Nikolai White was nominated by powerlifting teammate Fred Salas for AZ Family's Something Good...
Ak-Chin power lifter is empowering others in the tribal community
NWSL player Megan Rapinoe, of OL Reign, accepts the award for best play at the ESPY Awards on...
Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS
15-year-old Charlie Duffy proudly shares her struggles and how she’s overcome them.
Phoenix high school softball player with cerebral palsy shares her ‘life without limits’