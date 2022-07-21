Roadrunners release 2022-2023 regular season schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday, July 21, announced their regular season schedule for the 2022-2023 season which will begin on Oct. 14 in Henderson, Nevada.

The Roadrunners’ home opening weekend will be Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. against Bakersfield at the Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners will face two new division opponents this season with the addition of Calgary (Calgary Flames) and Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken.) They will play 72 games, up from 68 in 2021-2022, and will host 36 regular-season home games, up from 34 in 2021-2022.

The Roadrunners are the AHL affiliate of the Phoenix Coyotes.

REGULAR SEASON

*All Times Tucson local

OCTOBER

14 at Henderson (7 p.m.)

15 at Henderson (3 p.m.)

22 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)

23 vs. BAKERSFIELD (4 p.m.)

28 at San Jose (7 p.m.)

29 at San Jose (6 p.m.)

NOVEMBER

2 at Calgary (6 p.m.)

4 at Calgary (12 p.m.)

11 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (7 p.m.)

12 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (7 p.m.)

15 vs. HENDERSON (6:30 p.m.)

16 vs. HENDERSON (6:30 p.m.)

19 vs. SAN JOSE (7 p.m.)

20 vs. SAN JOSE (4 p.m.)

23 at San Diego (8 p.m.)

26 at Ontario (7 p.m.)

27 at Ontario (4 p.m.)

DECEMBER

3 at San Jose (7 p.m.)

4 at San Jose (4 p.m.)

9 vs. ONTARIO (7 p.m.)

10 vs. ONTARIO (7 p.m.)

13 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (6:30 p.m.)

14 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (6:30 p.m.)

17 at San Diego (8 p.m.)

18 at Coachella Valley (7 p.m.)

20 at Coachella Valley (8 p.m.)

22 vs. SAN DIEGO (6:30 p.m.)

23 vs. SAN DIEGO (7 p.m.)

30 at Texas (6 p.m.)

31 at Texas (6 p.m.)

JANUARY

6 vs. COLORADO (7 p.m.)

7 vs. COLORADO (7 p.m.)

10 vs. MILWAUKEE (6:30 p.m.)

11 vs. MILWAUKEE (6:30 p.m.)

14 at Bakersfield (8 p.m.)

16 at Coachella Valley (4 p.m.)

18 at Henderson (8 p.m.)

20 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)

21 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)

24 vs. CHICAGO (6:30 p.m.)

25 vs. CHICAGO (6:30 p.m.)

28 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)

29 vs. BAKERSFIELD (4 p.m.)

31 at Bakersfield (8 p.m.)

FEBRUARY

3 at Ontario (8 p.m.)

4 at Ontario (7 p.m.)

10 at Abbotsford (8 p.m.)

11 at Abbotsford (8 p.m.)

14 at San Diego (8 p.m.)

15 at Coachella Valley (8 p.m.)

18 vs. HENDERSON (7 p.m.)

19 vs. HENDERSON (4 p.m.)

25 at Chicago (6 p.m.)

26 at Chicago (2 p.m.)

MARCH

3 vs. SAN DIEGO (7 p.m.)

4 vs. SAN DIEGO (7 p.m.)

10 at Milwaukee (6 p.m.)

11 at Milwaukee (5 p.m.)

17 vs. CALGARY (7 p.m.)

18 vs. CALGARY (7 p.m.)

21 vs. ONTARIO (6:30 p.m.)

22 vs. ONTARIO (6:30 p.m.)

25 at Colorado (6:05 p.m.)

26 at Colorado (2:05 p.m.)

29 at San Diego (7 p.m.)

31 at Bakersfield (7 p.m.)

APRIL

1 at Bakersfield (7 p.m.)

5 at Henderson (7 p.m.)

7 vs. TEXAS (7 p.m.)

8 vs. TEXAS (7 p.m.)

14 vs. SAN JOSE (7 p.m.)

15 vs. SAN JOSE (7 p.m.)

