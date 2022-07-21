Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000

NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.(NASA)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.

In the release of the photos, NASA noted that water levels at Lake Mead currently stand at the lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time.

As of July 18, Lake Mead was filled to just 27% of capacity.

Additionally, NASA said the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1,041.30 feet above sea level as of July 18; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 was 1,199.97 feet.

“Lake levels at the dam should stay above 1000 feet to continue operating hydropower turbines at normal levels,” NASA said.

Lake Mead provides water to roughly 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico.

To read more, visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run
Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson were both booked on several counts of child abuse.
Parents charged after 3 kids found living without food, running water

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed...
Man indicted in rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
LIVE: White House press briefing: Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’