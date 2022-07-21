Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Security guard shoots man at Phoenix convenience store

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 27th Ave. and Indian School Rd.
The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 27th Ave. and Indian School Rd.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a security guard overnight at a Phoenix convenience store.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a 7-Eleven store near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Details on what led the security guard to shoot the other man are still unclear, but Phoenix police are calling it a case of self-defense.

TRENDING: Pregnant Phoenix nurse hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else, including the security guard, was hurt. Officials say the man will be arrested once he’s released from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run
Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson were both booked on several counts of child abuse.
Parents charged after 3 kids found living without food, running water

Latest News

The contraception bill explicitly allows the use of contraceptives and gives the medical...
House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Positive COVID test upends Biden’s police plan announcement
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
File Photo: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to...
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals agree to massive 5-year contract extension
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case