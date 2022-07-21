Security guard shoots man at Phoenix convenience store

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a security guard overnight at a Phoenix convenience store.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a 7-Eleven store near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Details on what led the security guard to shoot the other man are still unclear, but Phoenix police are calling it a case of self-defense.

The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else, including the security guard, was hurt. Officials say the man will be arrested once he’s released from the hospital.

