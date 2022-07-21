Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Suspicious death in Tucson Estates determined to be hit-and-run

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates a suspicious death west of Tucson on Bopp...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates a suspicious death west of Tucson on Bopp Road Thursday, July 21.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a hit-and-run west of Tucson.

According to PCSD, deputies were called to Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21.

Arriving deputies found a person dead on the road. Authorities say she had been hit by a vehicle and the driver did not stay at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Vanessa Garcia.

Detectives who collected evidence and conducted interviews have identified a person of interest. On Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9111 or 88-CRIME. Tips can be submitted anonymously, with the potential for a reward, by texting, calling or visiting 88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020.
Supreme Court won’t let Biden implement immigration policy
Eric Dewayne Hill died following a fight at a state prison in Florence on Tuesday, July 19....
Convicted murderer from Pima County killed in prison
A police car.
Man fatally shot on Tucson’s south side