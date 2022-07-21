Suspicious death in Tucson Estates determined to be hit-and-run

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a hit-and-run west of Tucson.

According to PCSD, deputies were called to Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21.

Arriving deputies found a person dead on the road. Authorities say she had been hit by a vehicle and the driver did not stay at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Vanessa Garcia.

Detectives who collected evidence and conducted interviews have identified a person of interest. On Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9111 or 88-CRIME. Tips can be submitted anonymously, with the potential for a reward, by texting, calling or visiting 88CRIME.org.

