Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

3 dead, 6 others hurt after fiery multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix

3 are dead and 6 are hospitalized after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near 43rd Ave & Thunderbird...
3 are dead and 6 are hospitalized after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near 43rd Ave & Thunderbird Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are dead and six others are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. According to Phoenix police, a car was about to turn east on Thunderbird Road when it was hit by a silver car traveling northbound on 43rd Avenue. When fire crews arrived, the car that was crashed into was on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

3 are dead and 6 are hospitalized after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near 43rd Ave & Thunderbird...
3 are dead and 6 are hospitalized after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near 43rd Ave & Thunderbird Road.(Arizona's Family)

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller said that they transported six patients, including three teenage boys and two women, to the hospital. Both women are in extremely critical condition, and the boys involved suffered varied injuries ranging from stable to critical as well.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.(Arizona's Family)

The accident remains under investigation, but officials say they believe speed may have been a factor. The intersection of 43rd Ave and Thunderbird Road is shut down in all directions and will be for several hours, as the investigation continues.

3 are dead and 6 are hospitalized after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near 43rd Ave & Thunderbird...
3 are dead and 6 are hospitalized after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near 43rd Ave & Thunderbird Road.(Arizona's Family)
TRENDING: Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates a suspicious death west of Tucson on Bopp...
Suspicious death in Tucson Estates determined to be hit-and-run
A police car.
Man fatally shot on Tucson’s south side
The Oro Valley Police Department said Milian Borjas-Borjas hit a pedestrian at Tangerine Road...
Police arrest woman after hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Oro Valley
Eric Dewayne Hill died following a fight at a state prison in Florence on Tuesday, July 19....
Convicted murderer from Pima County killed in prison
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County

Latest News

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Bannon’s trial set for closing arguments, jury deliberations
A new poll shows the Republican primary for governor is growing closer.
Robson receives former VP Pence’s endorsement; GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Arizona
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Excessive heat is forecast for southern Arizona.
ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning issued
Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk,...
3 more charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help to woman who died