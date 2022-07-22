Boy dies after being pulled from Phoenix apartment complex pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 5-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from an apartment complex pool in east Phoenix on Friday. Around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Amara Apartment Complex on East Osborn Road, near 32nd Street and Thomas Road, for a possible drowning. When they arrived, the boy was already out of the water, and bystanders were performing CPR.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officers added it’s unclear how the boy got in the pool and how long he was in the water. The investigation is ongoing.

