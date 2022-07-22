Advertise
Casa Grande police investigate third shooting in a week

Casa Grande police believe the man pictured may have been involved in a shooting on Friday,...
Casa Grande police believe the man pictured may have been involved in a shooting on Friday, July 22.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are looking into a shooting that left a man injured on Friday, July 22. This is the third shooting reported in the city since Monday.

Officers say the shooting took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. on McMurray Boulevard, just west of Trekell Road.

A 34-year-old man reportedly was shot several times by an unknown suspect, who authorities believe drove away from the scene in a black or gray Dodge Charger.

The victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Campa at 520-705-2381.

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning.

A 32-year-old man was shot and injured the next day.

As of Friday, police had made no arrests in either case.

