Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”(Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Gray News) – Authorities in North Carolina are opting for a very blatant way of letting customers know that drug houses have been busted.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Customers are no longer welcome!”

Officials did not provide further details about any arrests in the case.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about other drug houses in the area to contact them at 704-484-4831.

Kings Mountain is located about 33 miles west of Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates a suspicious death west of Tucson on Bopp...
Suspicious death in Tucson Estates determined to be hit-and-run
A police car.
Man fatally shot on Tucson’s south side
Eric Dewayne Hill died following a fight at a state prison in Florence on Tuesday, July 19....
Convicted murderer from Pima County killed in prison
The Oro Valley Police Department said Milian Borjas-Borjas hit a pedestrian at Tangerine Road...
Police arrest woman after hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Oro Valley
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Meeting over Uvalde school police chief’s future canceled
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an...
Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money investigation
Saul the Border Collie is credited with saving his owner's life.
Dog leads rescuers to injured owner in Tahoe Forest after he fell down a 70-foot cliff
Authorities say they arrested a woman after removing nearly 30 dogs from a home in Georgia...
GRAPHIC DETAILS: Veterinarians forced to euthanize nearly 30 dogs in animal cruelty case
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal