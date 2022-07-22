Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning today, storms this weekend!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, July 22nd
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, July 22nd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An excessive heat warning goes into place Today from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Stay cool and hydrated! An uptick in moisture moves in beginning this weekend, allowing temperatures to drop back down near normal and storm chances to rise. Any storm that develops could pack a punch with gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and blowing dust.

FRIDAY: Excessive Heat Warning in place. 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 108°.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104°.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with a high near 96°.

MONDAY: 70% chance for showers and storms with a high near 92°.

TUESDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with a high of 92°.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with a high of 94°.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with a high of 96°.

