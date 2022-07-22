Police investigating after newborn baby found alone in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found alone in east Mesa.

Just after 1 p.m., Mesa police tweeted that the baby had been left in the area of the 5600 block of East McKellips Road. That’s between Higley and Recker roads. Police say the newborn was taken to an area hospital for observation, but the child’s condition is unknown.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for new information as it becomes available.

Mesa Police are investigating a found newborn baby that was left in the area of 5600 E McKellips. The baby has been transported to the hospital for observation. The investigation is ongoing. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) July 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.