Police investigating after newborn baby found alone in Mesa

A baby was found alone in Mesa neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
A baby was found alone in Mesa neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found alone in east Mesa.

Just after 1 p.m., Mesa police tweeted that the baby had been left in the area of the 5600 block of East McKellips Road. That’s between Higley and Recker roads. Police say the newborn was taken to an area hospital for observation, but the child’s condition is unknown.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

