Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Officials at a popular amusement park in Missouri say a park employee has died.

On Wednesday, Silver Dollar City confirmed an employee was injured in an incident and died at the park.

The park released the following statement on Thursday to KY3 regarding the employee’s death:

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working late yesterday afternoon. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our Silver Dollar City family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017.

Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to provide any further information.

Silver Dollar City is working closely with the proper entities to identify the cause.”

Park officials have not released any further immediate information but said no guests were involved in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates a suspicious death west of Tucson on Bopp...
Suspicious death in Tucson Estates determined to be hit-and-run
Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run

Latest News

The government doesn't have a limit on how much a doc fee can cost in Arizona.
Arizona consumers need to pay attention to documentation fees when buying a vehicle
FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, recites the Pledge of...
New warrant issued for election-denying Colorado clerk
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing probes Trump’s actions as Capitol was attacked
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018.
YouTube to remove videos spreading abortion falsehoods