FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps and rain chances all week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will fall back to near average this weekend into next week as moisture increases and thunderstorms become more likely. Upcoming storms will carry an increasing flash flood threat along with strong winds and lightning.

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2:00 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 104. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2:00 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. Southeast wind 9 to 17 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 99. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11:00 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11:00 a.m. High near 93. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11:00 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

