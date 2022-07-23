Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch for southern Arizona Sunday

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and storms are getting a late start today. Best chance will be along the international border late this evening. For Tucson, rain chances increase after dark. A flash flood watch will go into effect Sunday beginning at 1PM lasting through 11PM. That means you need to be prepared as flooding is likely to occur. A more active monsoon pattern continues through next week.

TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and storms with lows in the upper-70s.

TOMORROW: FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY due to a flash flood watch. 70% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: 70% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low-90s.

TUESDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

