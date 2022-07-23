Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Judge tosses Arizona suit over limits on virus relief funds

File photo of Gov. Ducey.
File photo of Gov. Ducey.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a ruling earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Steven Logan concluded it was reasonable for the Biden administration to say that the money couldn’t be spent on efforts that would undermine compliance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The judge said a program that requires noncompliance with guidelines may worsen the pandemic and create more negative effects, which goes against the purpose of the relief fund. Ducey is appealing the ruling.

TRENDING: Metros with the most people without basic plumbing service, including piped drinking water and a toilet

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one killed in early morning shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Kristine "Kiki" Keefner is Old Tucson's new general manager.
Meet Old Tucson’s new general manager
One year later, the Tucson community is remembering the lives lost, and those impacted by a...
One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
The newborn was found in the heat on the doorstep of a Mesa home.
Newborn baby left abandoned at doorstep of Mesa home, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden improves ‘significantly,’ throat still sore from COVID
Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of...
Health Minute: Experts stress importance of COVID boosters
The National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 3:30 p.m. that Kansas City International...
For first time since July 2018, Kansas City reaches 100 degrees
One year later, the Tucson community is remembering the lives lost, and those impacted by a...
One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost