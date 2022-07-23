Advertise
Man dies after head-on collision in Douglas

(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a head-on collision left one man dead Friday morning, July 22.

According to Douglas police, officers were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of A Avenue in response to a wreck.

When they arrived, they determined one vehicle had hit an empty vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road.

The vehicle’s driver, 50-year-old Jose Echevarria of Douglas, was taken to the Douglas Emergency Department. He was pronounced dead several hours later.

The investigation is ongoing.

