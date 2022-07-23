Meet Old Tucson’s new general manager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson recently welcomed its new general manager ahead of its reopening this fall

Kristine “Kiki” Keefner has years of experience working in the hospitality and services industry, having worked at major brands like Mastro’s Restaurants and eegee’s. She has an expansive operational history working with businesses and nonprofits in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Colorado.

In 2008, Keefner ran a consulting firm that focused on brand change, business development and employee engagement.

“It was particularly important for us to find a general manager that knows the community and has a rich history in the food and beverage industry, events, and human resources. Her love of the old west is a bonus. Kiki is the total package, and we are thrilled she has joined the team,” American Heritage Railways vice-president John Harper was quoted as saying in a news release.

Keefner comes from a railroad family and grew up in a small town on the border of South Dakota and Minnesota. She visited Tucson in 1984 and took her first trip to Old Tucson then. Her parents moved to the city a year later.

