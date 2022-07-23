One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -One year later, the Tucson community is remembering the lives lost, and those impacted by a shooting rampage that left three dead, and others injured.

July 18th, 2021 is a day many Tucsonans will have etched in their memory, but first responders will never forget it.

A suspect opened fire on first responders and good Samaritans responding to a house fire on Tucson’s south side, leaving multiple dead and injured.

Among those who died was 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger, an EMT with AMR.

“It was a very traumatic incident for all of us,” says Operations Manager with AMR James Stoltenberg. “We made it through that, and now we’re here one year later and we’re trying to remember that and remember our fallen.”

A Tucson firefighter was also shot in the ambush while trying to battle the flames.

TFD Chief Chuck Ryan says that day was a sobering reminder of the dangers faced not only by the elements, but by others.

“If anything’s changed, it hasn’t changed operationally in the way we respond to structure fires, but it’s certainly heightened our awareness of the situation going on around us in the community,” says Chief Ryan.

Chief Ryan says the department is working closely with TPD and others behind the scenes to be even better prepared than they already are when responding to joint events like this.

“That means enhanced awareness for hazardous environments, certainly increased active shooter training for us, things like that--we’ve actually pursued some grant applications to get additional body armor for our personnel.”

Stoltenberg tells us Jacob was among those given a posthumous award for his service and sacrifice, as was his partner Cassandra Moreno for her heroic actions trying to help her partner.

In a few days, AMR and Rural Metro will have a candlelight vigil to honor all of their fallen colleagues, and to help with the continued healing process.

“Remember all of them to honor the sacrifices that they made serving the community that they loved,” says Stoltenberg.

That vigil will be held on Monday July 25th at 7pm at the AMR building at 3759 North commerce drive.

The public is welcome to attend.

