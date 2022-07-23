Advertise
Salvation Army of Tucson, Walmart help children get ready for school year

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army of Tucson hosted its annual clothing and school supply distribution event at the Foothills Walmart on Saturday, July 23.

The Salvation Army and Walmart teamed up to help 100 children start the school year with new clothes and supplies.

“It is a rewarding experience because most of these children do not get many opportunities to go shopping,” said Captain Chris Kim, Salvation Army Tucson coordinator. “It is important for each child to have the tools they need for a successful school year.”

The Salvation Army said water, food and supply donations are always desperately needed. The following items can be dropped off at 1001 North Richey or 1002 North Main Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

  • Bottled water
  • Juice boxes
  • Canned food
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Crackers
  • Paper towels
  • Shampoo
  • Toilet paper
  • Hand soap
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Ensure

