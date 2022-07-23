Advertisement

At least one killed in early morning shooting at Tucson apartment complex

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tucson early Saturday, July 23.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at Las Casitas Village Apartments, which is located at 4100 East 29th Street.

The TPD said officers are looking for those involved in the shooting as well as what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

