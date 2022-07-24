Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Erratic driver arrested after police pursuit

Hodges continued to flee, hopping medians, driving on sidewalks, and driving in the wrong...
Hodges continued to flee, hopping medians, driving on sidewalks, and driving in the wrong direction.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 60-year-old Michael Hodges has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on multiple charges, including drunk driving under the influence.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on July 23rd, 2022, shortly after 12:30 p.m., 9-1-1 call takers began receiving numerous calls regarding a white Mercedes driving eastbound in a westbound lane and throwing items out of the window. Responding deputies located the vehicle, witnessing the driver run a red light at Sunrise Road and Craycroft Road.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, Hodges failed-to-yield and a pursuit ensued. He continued to drive recklessly, causing other drivers to evade being hit. Additional deputies responded to the area and were successfully able deploy a tire deflation device. Hodges continued to flee, hopping medians, driving on sidewalks, and driving in the wrong direction. With his continued erratic driving and ongoing immediate threat to the public, deputies boxed him in. They successfully did so and Hodges was taken into custody.

No injuries were sustained by deputies or the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one killed in early morning shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Kristine "Kiki" Keefner is Old Tucson's new general manager.
Meet Old Tucson’s new general manager
One year later, the Tucson community is remembering the lives lost, and those impacted by a...
One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
The newborn was found in the heat on the doorstep of a Mesa home.
Newborn baby left abandoned at doorstep of Mesa home, police say

Latest News

Tucson Police investigating Union Pacific train vs. pedestrian crash.
Pedestrian hit by train in Tucson
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
California governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite
Salvation Army of Tucson, Walmart help children get ready for school year
One year later, the Tucson community is remembering the lives lost, and those impacted by a...
One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost