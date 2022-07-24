Erratic driver arrested after police pursuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 60-year-old Michael Hodges has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on multiple charges, including drunk driving under the influence.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on July 23rd, 2022, shortly after 12:30 p.m., 9-1-1 call takers began receiving numerous calls regarding a white Mercedes driving eastbound in a westbound lane and throwing items out of the window. Responding deputies located the vehicle, witnessing the driver run a red light at Sunrise Road and Craycroft Road.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, Hodges failed-to-yield and a pursuit ensued. He continued to drive recklessly, causing other drivers to evade being hit. Additional deputies responded to the area and were successfully able deploy a tire deflation device. Hodges continued to flee, hopping medians, driving on sidewalks, and driving in the wrong direction. With his continued erratic driving and ongoing immediate threat to the public, deputies boxed him in. They successfully did so and Hodges was taken into custody.

No injuries were sustained by deputies or the suspect.

