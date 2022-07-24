Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day

Allie Potter July 24 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deeper moisture will mean an increase in thunderstorms most of this week. Upcoming storms will carry an increasing flash flood threat along with strong winds and lightning.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 96. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 97.

Friday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 97.

