Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Teen facing murder charge in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson convenience store

Antonio Dario Varela, 18, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Antonio Dario Varela, 18, is facing a second-degree murder charge.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tucson convenience store late Wednesday, July 20.

The Tucson Police Department said Antonio Dario Varela, 18, was arrested July 22 on a charge of second-degree murder. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The TPD said Varela shot Francisco Espriu, 25, at the Circle K located at 4875 South Park Avenue.

Investigators said Espriu got into an argument with several people, which turned physical, before the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one killed in early morning shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Kristine "Kiki" Keefner is Old Tucson's new general manager.
Meet Old Tucson’s new general manager
One year later, the Tucson community is remembering the lives lost, and those impacted by a...
One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
The newborn was found in the heat on the doorstep of a Mesa home.
Newborn baby left abandoned at doorstep of Mesa home, police say

Latest News

FILE - Referee Zack Clayton, right, steps in after challenger Muhammad Ali, second from right,...
Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M
A video of President Donald Trump recording a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House...
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe to Trump Cabinet, awaits Thomas
Hodges continued to flee, hopping medians, driving on sidewalks, and driving in the wrong...
Erratic driver arrested after police pursuit
Tucson Police investigating Union Pacific train vs. pedestrian crash.
Pedestrian hit by train in Tucson