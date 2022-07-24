Teen facing murder charge in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson convenience store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tucson convenience store late Wednesday, July 20.

The Tucson Police Department said Antonio Dario Varela, 18, was arrested July 22 on a charge of second-degree murder. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The TPD said Varela shot Francisco Espriu, 25, at the Circle K located at 4875 South Park Avenue.

Investigators said Espriu got into an argument with several people, which turned physical, before the shooting.

