‘They just can’t get cool enough’: Farmer losing livestock to extreme heat and drought

An Oklahoma farmer says he’s losing livestock due to heat and drought.
By Amanda Gilbert
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIXBY, Okla. (KOKI) – Extreme heat continues to bake parts of the country.

In Oklahoma, one farmer said heat and drought are killing his livestock. He’s afraid it will only get worse as the heat wave continues.

Even the animals are frustrated at Bill Cook’s Bixby farm as they grasp onto the dwindling water across his property.

“Typically the water levels up to here, it’s about, it’s about maybe 35, 40 inches lower than what it typically is,” Cook said.

Since last week, Cook bought almost $2000 worth of water and cooling units.

“You have to do what you have to do in order to take care of your animals,” he said.

Some of his livestock has died, mainly chickens and ducks.

“They just can’t get cool enough, and like I said, we can’t get cold water to them,” Cook said.

The farmer is worried about losing his larger animals.

“They’ll stay most of the day in this area right here because of the shade,” he said.

Cook said the llamas are especially distressed because of their long fur.

“Typically, what they’ll do is when it gets hot like this, they’ll go in the pond and they’ll just stand there and they’ll get down on their knees so their body can get all wet,” he said. “But as you can see, we’ve just about lost the pond and I have no way to get water to it.”

Cook said this problem isn’t new to the town.

“It’s been going on for several years,” he said. “Last year, we were out of water for three days, the year before for a couple of days, and so it’s an ongoing issue. Now, it’s just become emergent.”

The City of Bixby on Friday announced that a pump to help solve the water problem has been delivered.

It says it expects the pump to be operational by Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 KOKI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

