ACTION DAY: Flood watch issued

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Days for Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26, because of the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued flood watch through Tuesday afternoon for all of southeast Arizona, including the Tucson metro area.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: 70% chance for showers and storms with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

