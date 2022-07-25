Advertise
‘Armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect on loose in Tucson

The Tucson Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Kristoffer David Seeger for a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Saturday, July 23. Seeger should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect in a fatal shooting at a Tucson apartment complex early Saturday, July 23.

The Tucson Police Department said Kristoffer David Seeger shot Cody Seth Hinsley in a parking lot at Las Casitas Village Apartments, which is located at 4100 East 29th Street. The 27-year-old Hinsley died at the scene.

(KOLD News 13)

The TPD said Hinsley and the 29-year-old Seeger had an ongoing dispute before the shooting.

Seeger is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with numerous neck and facial tattoos.

The TPD said Seeger should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know anything, please call 911.

