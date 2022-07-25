‘Armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect on loose in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect in a fatal shooting at a Tucson apartment complex early Saturday, July 23.

The Tucson Police Department said Kristoffer David Seeger shot Cody Seth Hinsley in a parking lot at Las Casitas Village Apartments, which is located at 4100 East 29th Street. The 27-year-old Hinsley died at the scene.

(KOLD News 13)

The TPD said Hinsley and the 29-year-old Seeger had an ongoing dispute before the shooting.

Seeger is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with numerous neck and facial tattoos.

The TPD said Seeger should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know anything, please call 911.

