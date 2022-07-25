Advertise
Authorities investigating suspicious death near Old Tucson

(KPTV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death near Old Tucson in Pima County early Monday, July 25.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a body was found near Kinney and Gates Pass roads.

The PCSD said Gates Pass is closed from Kinney Road to the G-9 pull-out, which is just east of the Desert Discovery Center.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

