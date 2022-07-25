Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Kristoffer David Seeger for a fatal...
‘Armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect on loose in Tucson
Kristine "Kiki" Keefner is Old Tucson's new general manager.
Meet Old Tucson’s new general manager
One year later, the Tucson community is remembering the lives lost, and those impacted by a...
One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost
Tucson Police investigating Union Pacific train vs. pedestrian crash.
For fourth time in month, pedestrian hit by train in Tucson
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of...
PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area

Latest News

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of...
PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area
The Tucson Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Kristoffer David Seeger for a fatal...
‘Armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect on loose in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating Union Pacific train vs. pedestrian crash.
For fourth time in month, pedestrian hit by train in Tucson
Troy Allred, 29, died in a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place in Vail Saturday,...
Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail