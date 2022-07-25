Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a Tucson apartment complex on the east side late Sunday, July 24.

The Tucson Police Department said 34-year-old Michael Espinoza died at the scene while his brother, 30-year-old Mark Espinoza, died at a local hospital.

The TPD said it happened around 11:50 p.m. at Tierra Luna, located at 7400 East 22nd Street.

The TPD said the Espinoza brothers got into a verbal confrontation with another man and that it turned physical.

During the fight, the man fired several shots and the Espinoza brothers were hit. During the investigation, the man told officers that he was involved in the shooting.

The TPD said there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

This is the second shooting at the complex this month. On July 5, a teen was seriously hurt in a shooting.

This was the 46th homicide in Tucson this year and the seventh in July. At the same time last year, Tucson had 51 homicides on its way to a record 93.

