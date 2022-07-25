Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex

Tucson police investigate at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road...
Two men were shot at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road late Sunday, July 24.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a Tucson apartment complex on the east side late Sunday, July 24.

The Tucson Police Department said 34-year-old Michael Espinoza died at the scene while his brother, 30-year-old Mark Espinoza, died at a local hospital.

The TPD said it happened around 11:50 p.m. at Tierra Luna, located at 7400 East 22nd Street.

The TPD said the Espinoza brothers got into a verbal confrontation with another man and that it turned physical.

During the fight, the man fired several shots and the Espinoza brothers were hit. During the investigation, the man told officers that he was involved in the shooting.

The TPD said there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

This is the second shooting at the complex this month. On July 5, a teen was seriously hurt in a shooting.

This was the 46th homicide in Tucson this year and the seventh in July. At the same time last year, Tucson had 51 homicides on its way to a record 93.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristoffer David Seeger
UPDATE: Police say homicide suspect is dead
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of...
PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area
Troy Allred, 29, died in a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place in Vail Saturday,...
Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail
Tucson Police investigating Union Pacific train vs. pedestrian crash.
For fourth time in month, pedestrian hit by train in Tucson
Antonio Dario Varela, 18, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Teen facing murder charge in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson convenience store

Latest News

Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
Nearly 800 pills were found on a Sierra Vista woman in July.
Police: Sierra Vista woman smuggled drugs ‘within her body’
Police discovered the puppy inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.
Puppy left in hot car with mouth taped shut while man gambled in Las Vegas, police say
President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
Biden says he’s ‘feeling better every day’ after COVID case