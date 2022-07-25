Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A domestic dispute suspect died in a single-vehicle roll-over crash in Vail late Saturday, July 23.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Troy Allred, 29, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the hospital following a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place.

The PCSD said Allfred was a suspect in a domestic dispute at a home in the 1500 block of North Branding Place.

Deputies went to the homes, spoke with the victim and found out Allfred left in his vehicle.

The PCSD used an app to track Allfred to the area near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place. Once there, deputies were flagged down by a homeowner.

The homeowner told deputies about a crash in a desert area near his home.

The PCSD said Allfred was likely both impaired and speeding when he drove through several concrete-filled pillars and flipped his vehicle.

