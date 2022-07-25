FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through Tuesday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure to our east opens the door for deeper moisture across the state. A few other things are at play so we are not just relying on daytime heating to get our storms going. Showers and storms will be possible day and night through next week. Our flash flood watch has been extended through Tuesday evening, meaning conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. Other threats include damaging winds and lightning.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: 70% chance for showers and storms with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

