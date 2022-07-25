Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through Tuesday!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, July 25th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure to our east opens the door for deeper moisture across the state. A few other things are at play so we are not just relying on daytime heating to get our storms going. Showers and storms will be possible day and night through next week. Our flash flood watch has been extended through Tuesday evening, meaning conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. Other threats include damaging winds and lightning.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: 70% chance for showers and storms with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristoffer David Seeger
UPDATE: Police say homicide suspect is dead
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of...
PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area
Tucson Police investigating Union Pacific train vs. pedestrian crash.
For fourth time in month, pedestrian hit by train in Tucson
Antonio Dario Varela, 18, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Teen facing murder charge in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson convenience store
Troy Allred, 29, died in a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place in Vail Saturday,...
Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, July 25th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, July 25th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Most active stretch of monsoon thus far
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 530 FORECAST
KOLD 5:30 forecast