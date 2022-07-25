Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can feel great, but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360,000 participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps is not harmful itself, but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night, which is associated with higher health risks.

The study was published in the latest edition of the American Heart Association Journal, Hypertension.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristoffer David Seeger
UPDATE: Police say homicide suspect is dead
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of...
PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area
Tucson Police investigating Union Pacific train vs. pedestrian crash.
For fourth time in month, pedestrian hit by train in Tucson
Antonio Dario Varela, 18, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Teen facing murder charge in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson convenience store
Troy Allred, 29, died in a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place in Vail Saturday,...
Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Lavrov says Russian goal to oust Ukraine’s president
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is $790 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends
The tiger cubs – one boy and one girl – got a clean bill of health.
CUTE: Tiger cubs get first vet checkup at Oklahoma City Zoo
Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding in southeastern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, July...
ACTION DAY: Flood watch issued