PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and endangerment
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and endangerment(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a host of charges after allegedly driving drunk, running from authorities and littering in the Catalina Foothills area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and endangerment

According to the PCSD, it all started near Sunrise and Craycroft around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Several 911 callers said a white Mercedes was driving the wrong way down the road while throwing things out of the window.

Deputies tried to pull Hodges over, but he refused to stop. The PCSD said Hodges continued to drive recklessly, causing others to avoid being hit.

The PCSD said deputies used a spike strip but Hodges continued to drive. He allegedly hopped several medians, drove on sidewalks and continued in the wrong direction.

Deputies were able to box his vehicle in near Kolb and Sunrise before taking him into custody.

There were no injuries reported.

