Police: Sierra Vista woman smuggled drugs ‘within her body’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young Sierra Vista woman is facing charges after she reportedly tried to smuggle drugs by concealing then “within her body” earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant on 19-year-old Annyssa Sanches after she crossed the United States-Mexico border in Nogales.

Sanchez was taken to a Tucson area hospital, where three packages containing a total of 795 blue, M/30 pills, with a street value of $8,000, were allegedly within her body. Such pills are often counterfeit and contain fentanyl, deputies said.

During an interview, Sanchez reportedly admitted to crossing the border numerous times for fentanyl and returning to Sierra Vista, where she would distribute the pills.

Sanchez’s pending felony charges include possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

