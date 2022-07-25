Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police: Sierra Vista woman smuggled drugs ‘within her body’

Nearly 800 pills were found on a Sierra Vista woman in July.
Nearly 800 pills were found on a Sierra Vista woman in July.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young Sierra Vista woman is facing charges after she reportedly tried to smuggle drugs by concealing then “within her body” earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant on 19-year-old Annyssa Sanches after she crossed the United States-Mexico border in Nogales.

Sanchez was taken to a Tucson area hospital, where three packages containing a total of 795 blue, M/30 pills, with a street value of $8,000, were allegedly within her body. Such pills are often counterfeit and contain fentanyl, deputies said.

During an interview, Sanchez reportedly admitted to crossing the border numerous times for fentanyl and returning to Sierra Vista, where she would distribute the pills.

Sanchez’s pending felony charges include possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristoffer David Seeger
UPDATE: Police say homicide suspect is dead
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of...
PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area
Troy Allred, 29, died in a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place in Vail Saturday,...
Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail
Tucson Police investigating Union Pacific train vs. pedestrian crash.
For fourth time in month, pedestrian hit by train in Tucson
Antonio Dario Varela, 18, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Teen facing murder charge in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson convenience store

Latest News

Two men were shot at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road late...
Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
Police discovered the puppy inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.
Puppy left in hot car with mouth taped shut while man gambled in Las Vegas, police say
President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
Biden says he’s ‘feeling better every day’ after COVID case