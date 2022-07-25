Tucson police seek missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

According to police, 82-year-old Gertrude Blair was last seen Monday morning, July 25, when she left her residence in the 5500 block of E. Burns Street.

Blair is 4-feet, 9 inches tall, 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and jean capris.

Please call 911 if you have seen her.

