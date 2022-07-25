Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson police seek missing vulnerable adult

Gertrude Blair
Gertrude Blair(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

According to police, 82-year-old Gertrude Blair was last seen Monday morning, July 25, when she left her residence in the 5500 block of E. Burns Street.

Blair is 4-feet, 9 inches tall, 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and jean capris.

Please call 911 if you have seen her.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristoffer David Seeger
UPDATE: Police say homicide suspect is dead
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of...
PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area
Troy Allred, 29, died in a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place in Vail Saturday,...
Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail
Tucson Police investigating Union Pacific train vs. pedestrian crash.
For fourth time in month, pedestrian hit by train in Tucson
Antonio Dario Varela, 18, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Teen facing murder charge in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson convenience store

Latest News

Pima County man reflects on serving community for more than two decades
Each year, free sandbags are made available at locations across southern Arizona.
LIST: Free sandbags available throughout southern Arizona
‘We make an impact every day’: Pima County man reflects on over 20 years serving the community
‘We make an impact every day’: Pima County man reflects on over 20 years serving the community
Salvation Army of Tucson, Walmart help children get ready for school year