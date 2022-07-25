Tucson police seek missing vulnerable adult
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.
According to police, 82-year-old Gertrude Blair was last seen Monday morning, July 25, when she left her residence in the 5500 block of E. Burns Street.
Blair is 4-feet, 9 inches tall, 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and jean capris.
Please call 911 if you have seen her.
