13-year-old special needs athlete represents Arizona in national competition

13-year -old Tessa Frey is going to represent Arizona at the Move United Junior Nationals.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- July 26 is National Disability Independence Day. And for this Something Good segment, we’re highlighting a brave 13-year-old athlete from our state who recently represented Arizona at the “Move United Junior Nationals” in Colorado. It’s a multi-sport event for youth living with a disability to promote physical activity and independence!

Tessa Frey has been swimming with local teams since she was five years old and was recently named the Arizona Disabled Athlete of the Year! Watch our interview in the player above.

