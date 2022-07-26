Authorities searching for missing 85-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an 85-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday, July 25.

Authorities say Daniel Seibert was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West Calle Canon De Faber in Green Valley, wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants.

He may be driving a White 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with Arizona license plate number 676GBX.

Anyone who sees Seibert is urged to call 911.

