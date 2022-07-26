Advertise
Authorities searching for missing 85-year-old man

Daniel Seibert, 85, went missing in Green Valley at 3 p.m. Monday, July 25. If you know...
Daniel Seibert, 85, went missing in Green Valley at 3 p.m. Monday, July 25. If you know anything, please call 911.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an 85-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday, July 25.

Authorities say Daniel Seibert was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West Calle Canon De Faber in Green Valley, wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants.

He may be driving a White 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with Arizona license plate number 676GBX.

Anyone who sees Seibert is urged to call 911.

