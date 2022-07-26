Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Casa Grande police searching for person of interest in deadly shooting

If you have any information about the man, call Detective Nicholas Elliott at (520) 251-0567.
If you have any information about the man, call Detective Nicholas Elliott at (520) 251-0567.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police are searching for a person of interest after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed last week. On Monday, officers tweeted a photo of a man inside a gas station, asking residents to call the police if they recognized him.

On July 18, just before 5:30 a.m., officers found Benjamin Harmer shot near French and Ocotillo streets. Police attempted to save Harmer, but he died at the scene. Officers also released a photo of an SUV that was seen leaving the crime scene, described as a gray or primer late 1990s to early 2000s Chevy Tahoe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for suspect after man shot to death in Casa Grande

If you have any information about the man or the SUV, call Detective Nicholas Elliott at (520) 251-0567.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were shot at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road late...
Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Kristoffer David Seeger
UPDATE: Police say homicide suspect is dead
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of...
PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area
Authorities investigating suspicious death near Old Tucson
Troy Allred, 29, died in a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place in Vail Saturday,...
Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail

Latest News

Texas lawmakers urge Gov. Gregg Abbott to consider the situation at the border an "invasion,"...
Some Texas lawmakers claim immigration amounts to an ‘invasion’
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
Consumers confidence slides for third straight month in July
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
FILE - Joni Mitchell arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on...
Joni Mitchell, 78, graces stage after 2 decades away
Hope Solo, pictured here in 2014, pleaded guilty Monday, July 25, 2022, to driving while...
Hope Solo pleads guilty to DWI, gets 30-day sentence, fine