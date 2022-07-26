Advertise
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Sahuarita Road near Corona de Tucson

Drivers are advised to avoid West Sahuarita road west of South Harrison Road.
Drivers are advised to avoid West Sahuarita road west of South Harrison Road.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Road is closed early Tuesday, July 26, near Corona de Tucson because of a serious two-vehicle crash.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at West Sahuarita Road and East Sycamore Ridge Trail, which is just west of Houghton Road.

Sahuarita Road is closed in both directions at the intersection.

The PCSD said three people were taken to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic will be delayed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

