Serious two-vehicle crash closes Sahuarita Road near Corona de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Road is closed early Tuesday, July 26, near Corona de Tucson because of a serious two-vehicle crash.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at West Sahuarita Road and East Sycamore Ridge Trail, which is just west of Houghton Road.

Sahuarita Road is closed in both directions at the intersection.

The PCSD said three people were taken to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic will be delayed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.