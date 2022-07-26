Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, July 26th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure to our east opens the door for deeper moisture across the state. A few other things are at play so we are not just relying on daytime heating to get our storms going. Showers and storms will be possible day and night through next week. A Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Tuesday evening, meaning conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. Other threats include damaging winds and lightning.

TUESDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, July 26th
